Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Family pulls out all the stops for Halloween display

A Hampton, Virginia, family spends thousands of dollars decorating their house for Halloween. (Source: WTKR/CNN)
By WTKR staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 2:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON, Va. (WTKR) - It’s spooky season, and one family in Hampton, Virginia, is going all-in to celebrate Halloween.

Even in the daytime, it’s a little creepy, but that’s what the Woods family is going for.

“We do this to create a safe environment for the community to come and enjoy Halloween and have somewhere to go that they can get candy and be scared and all the good stuff that Halloween is supposed to be,” Mike Woods said.

And when the sun goes down, the scares come out.

“It’s really cool in the day but it gets way cooler at night because we have fog and we have lights and blacklights and everything glows in like a different way,” daughter Miah Woods said.

The Woods family spends thousands every year on decorations, and each year the display changes.

“I would spend whatever to see the look on the kids’ faces and the adults’ faces when they bring their kids. It’s just enjoyable,” Woods said.

Whether it’s a haunted doll, a skeleton dog, or just jack-o’-lanterns, there’s something for everyone.

And come Halloween night, the display will be even more over the top.

“It’s going to be scary on Halloween,” Woods said.

Copyright 2023 WTKR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tanyqua Oliver was in court Thursday for her emergency hearing as she tries to get the mold and...
Woman who subpoenaed inspectors at the Department of Code and Regulations, takes on her landlord in court
Coroner identifies woman killed in shooting near Jacobs, Taylor Berry neighborhoods
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
Man shot at during encounter with car thieves
Person in hospital after Dosker Manor apartment fire

Latest News

A Palestinian talks on the phone in by the buildings destroyed in the Israeli bombardment of...
Israel strikes across Gaza after allowing another small aid convoy into the besieged enclave
GRAPHIC WARNING: Aid trucks enter Rafah Crossing, but much more is needed. (Source:...
GRAPHIC: Aid trucks enter devastated Gaza
Thousands of families area displaced in Israel amid fighting. (Source: CNN/AFPTV/FIRM/KAHANI...
Israel: Thousands of families displaced amid fighting
Family members remember Samantha Woll, who was stabbed to death. (Source: WXYZ/PHIL NEUMAN...
Funeral held for slain synagogue president in Detroit