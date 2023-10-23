FORECAST: Above-average temperatures this week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Warming Trend: Highs in the 70s for most of the week

High-pressure keeps rain chances at bay until the end of the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Blue skies and sunshine rule the day. Temperatures easily warm to near 70° this afternoon with the help of the sunshine and southerly winds. Temperatures tumble into the 40s and low 50s by Tuesday morning. While mostly clear skies are expected this evening, some mid to upper-level clouds look to drift into the region overnight.

Partly cloudy Tuesday morning skies give way to mostly cloudy conditions during the afternoon. Despite the extra clouds, highs max out in the 70s tomorrow afternoon. Clouds remain overhead Tuesday night, limiting lows to the 50s.

Highs hover in the 70s through the weekend. High pressure holds a front off to our west till the end of the week. While scattered showers are possible for the upcoming weekend, our best rain chances over the next 10 days look to hold off until the beginning of next week.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.