Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Above-average temperatures this week

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warming Trend: Highs in the 70s for most of the week
  • High-pressure keeps rain chances at bay until the end of the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Blue skies and sunshine rule the day. Temperatures easily warm to near 70° this afternoon with the help of the sunshine and southerly winds. Temperatures tumble into the 40s and low 50s by Tuesday morning. While mostly clear skies are expected this evening, some mid to upper-level clouds look to drift into the region overnight.

Partly cloudy Tuesday morning skies give way to mostly cloudy conditions during the afternoon. Despite the extra clouds, highs max out in the 70s tomorrow afternoon. Clouds remain overhead Tuesday night, limiting lows to the 50s.

Highs hover in the 70s through the weekend. High pressure holds a front off to our west till the end of the week. While scattered showers are possible for the upcoming weekend, our best rain chances over the next 10 days look to hold off until the beginning of next week.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2023

Most Read

Tanyqua Oliver was in court Thursday for her emergency hearing as she tries to get the mold and...
Woman who subpoenaed inspectors at the Department of Code and Regulations, takes on her landlord in court
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
Coroner identifies woman killed in shooting near Jacobs, Taylor Berry neighborhoods
Man shot at during encounter with car thieves
Person in hospital after Dosker Manor apartment fire

Latest News

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2023
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023
In the United States, the growing season typically lasts from April to October, and the average...
Behind the Forecast: Climate change impacting your wine?
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 10/19