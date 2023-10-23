Haunted house gathers food donations for Dare to Care

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In the quiet neighborhood of Brighton Springs you can find one of the scariest haunted houses in all of Louisville, but it’s not just about the screams.

For the past six years Mike Bucci has decorated with it pretty much every kind of ghoul and specter and neighbors say it just keeps growing.

He also uses it as a way to collect donations for Dare to Care. The food bank serves thousands of people throughout thirteen counties in Kentucky and Southern Indiana.

“We had such a huge support system here in the neighborhood of Brighton Springs where a lot of the people that would come over and check out our haunt,” Bucci explained. “We had the idea one day of hey, let’s have a food drive with it. So every single year we’ve gotten more and more and on Halloween night we hundreds and hundreds of cans and donations that come out.”

You can experience the real thrill on Halloween night -- when Bucci converts his entire garage into a full blown haunted house.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.