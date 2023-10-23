Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville Slugger Museum holds Home Run Halloween

By Derek Brightwell
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 9:54 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Slugger Museum showed off bats of both the winged and wooden variety Sunday with its Home Run Halloween event.

People could come in and check out the world’s largest vampire stake along with a 20 ft tall giant mummy and plenty of trick-r-treating. All kids in costume got in for free. One of the people with the company that distributes Louisville Slugger bats talked about why this is important to them.

“It’s just something we really love doing here at the museum” Andrew Soliday of Hillerich & Bradsby Co. said. “We just love the idea of creating those unforgettable experiences for anyone who comes into the space and just to treat our community to something like this, just a fun safe space to do some Halloween-based activities is just a real joy for us.”

The museum saw about six hundred people turn up today. This is their eighth Home Run Halloween.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

