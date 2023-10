LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A JCPS bus reportedly hit a pedestrian on Monday near Luhr Elementary School.

Metrosafe confirmed a call came at 8:12 a.m. about an accident at Fegenbush Lane at Hollow Creek Road.

Drivers should avoid the area for their commute.

This is the only information released at this time.

