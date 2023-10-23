Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Police seeking leads to find missing Shepherdsville teens

The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office is seeking leads to locate Gavin Conover and Natalya...
The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office is seeking leads to locate Gavin Conover and Natalya Rigney-Linton, both 16. of Shepherdsville. Authorities are not sure if the two are together.(Bullitt County Sheriffs Office)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Authorities are asking for help from the public to locate two missing Bullitt County teenagers.

Gavin Conover, 16, was last seen around 11 p.m. October 22 in the 2200 block of Highway 44 West in Shepherdsville.

According to the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office, Gavin is 6′1″, weighs 270 pounds and has shoulder-length brown hair. Gavin took his bicycle and backpack.

Natalya Rigney-Linton, 16, is 5′3″ and weighs 150 pounds. She has a medium build, brown shoulder-length hair, green eyes and a scar on her forehead.

When last seen, Natalya, who is also known by the alias of Zain, on Stargel Lane in Shepherdsville. She was wearing a back hoodie and possibly something plaid. The sheriff’s office says Natalya took her black and purple bicycle.

Authorities say both Gavin and Natalya are high functioning autistic and Natalya needs medication.

Both attend Bullitt Central High School and are in a school club together, police have not confirmed they are together.

If you have seen or have information about Gavin Conover and Natalya Rigney-Linton, please call 911.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tanyqua Oliver was in court Thursday for her emergency hearing as she tries to get the mold and...
Woman who subpoenaed inspectors at the Department of Code and Regulations, takes on her landlord in court
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
Coroner identifies woman killed in shooting near Jacobs, Taylor Berry neighborhoods
Child seriously injured after being hit by JCPS bus near Luhr Elementary School
Man shot at during encounter with car thieves

Latest News

Child seriously injured after being hit by JCPS bus near Luhr Elementary School
University of Louisville head football coach Jeff Brohm takes questions from a member of the...
UofL head football coach Jeff Brohm gives update ahead of Week 9 home game
Woman taken to UofL Hospital after overnight shooting on Dixie Highway
The family of Bryan Lewis gathered for a balloon release for the 11th year in a row to keep his...
‘We’re not going to stop’: Louisville family remembers the life of their loved one 11 years later