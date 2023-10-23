Police seeking leads to find missing Shepherdsville teens

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Authorities are asking for help from the public to locate two missing Bullitt County teenagers.

Gavin Conover, 16, was last seen around 11 p.m. October 22 in the 2200 block of Highway 44 West in Shepherdsville.

According to the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office, Gavin is 6′1″, weighs 270 pounds and has shoulder-length brown hair. Gavin took his bicycle and backpack.

Natalya Rigney-Linton, 16, is 5′3″ and weighs 150 pounds. She has a medium build, brown shoulder-length hair, green eyes and a scar on her forehead.

When last seen, Natalya, who is also known by the alias of Zain, on Stargel Lane in Shepherdsville. She was wearing a back hoodie and possibly something plaid. The sheriff’s office says Natalya took her black and purple bicycle.

Authorities say both Gavin and Natalya are high functioning autistic and Natalya needs medication.

Both attend Bullitt Central High School and are in a school club together, police have not confirmed they are together.

If you have seen or have information about Gavin Conover and Natalya Rigney-Linton, please call 911.

