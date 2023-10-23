Contact Troubleshooters
‘We’re not going to stop’: Louisville family remembers the life of their loved one 11 years later

The family of Bryan Lewis gathered for a balloon release for the 11th year in a row to keep his name alive after he was shot and killed.
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of Bryan Lewis have been waiting more than a decade for answers after his death.

Lewis was killed on Oct. 20th, 2012 after he was shot seven times when he answered a knock at the door early in the morning.

His killer was never found and now his family gathers every year to remember him.

Lewis’ family says it never gets easier to gather each year, yet they still do because they’re hopeful that one of these days they’ll get what they’ve waited 11 years for, justice.

For 11 straight years the family of Bryan Lewis has gathered for a balloon release and every single year they ask the same questions but to no avail.

“It’s a lot of emotions and a lot of sadness because we’re still doing this after 10, 11 years,” Lewis’ mother Rhonda Mars said. “We still just want justice, still asking questions and why wondering why and why it’s still unsolved.”

Mars says they still don’t who shot her son and why they did it and it has left her family without answers and his two kids with only stories about their father.

“His kids was three and six months old. They know what we tell them. And pictures. You know, that’s not fair. He should have been able to be a daddy to his kids,” shared Bryan’s aunt Pam Lewis.

Mars and Lewis say there are still no leads on the case and their phone calls to detectives have gone unanswered.

And as the years continue to pass, Mars says she feels stuck in a state of limbo.

“It’s heartbreaking. We’re out here. We do this every year, and year after year we’re like maybe this is the year and 11 years later and I’m still standing here, so it’s heart wrenching,” Mars said.

But Sunday they still gathered at his grave site and are leaning on each other for support and sending their hopes in the form of balloons into the sky.

Lewis says she’s waiting for the day they can come back to his site with good news.

“To be able to come back and tell him we got him, you know? And it’s just heartbreaking when that doesn’t happen,” exclaimed Lewis.

Until that day comes, his family says they will continue to do everything in their power to keep the name Bryan Lewis alive.

“You know we’ve put up billboards, we’ve raised reward money, we’re here every year and you know and until we know we’re not going to stop,” Lewis said.

His family says there is a $10,000 dollar reward for his killer’s arrest and conviction and they ask anyone with any information to call 574-LMPD.

