Woman taken to UofL Hospital after overnight shooting on Dixie Highway

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is expected to survive after a shooting in Louisville on Monday.

Louisville Metro police officers were called around 12:45 a.m. to Dixie Highway at Gallagher Street. They found a woman who had been shot, so she was sent to University of Louisville Hospital.

The LMPD Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating and there are currently no suspects. Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

