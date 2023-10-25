Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Archdiocese of Louisville hosts event to honor teachers

(WAVE)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The Archdiocese of Louisville honored several Catholic school teachers for their years of service Wednesday.

The Archdiocese covers 48 Catholic elementary and high schools in seven counties.

Officials say it’s important that they host the event to honor teachers and allow them to spend time with their colleagues. It also provides a feeling of community for them, which is something that keeps many teachers in the archdiocese.

“Community is the number one aspect that keeps our teachers longer in our system,” Superintendent at the Archdiocese of Louisville Catholic Schools Dr. Mary Beth Bowling said. “They feel that connection to their students that connection to the community, and they want to give back and having that sense of purpose.”

The Archdiocese says they have about 19,000 students in their district and they have seen an increase in enrollment for three years in a row.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man identified by family after workplace death at Brown-Forman Distillery
Ashlea Nicole Hellmann, 34, a Louisville attorney, is charged with smuggling drugs into an...
Attorney charged with sneaking drugs into prison
LMPD Bomb Squad Hall of Justice
LMPD Bomb Squad working at Hall of Justice; man in custody
LMPD investigating after woman killed in hit-and-run
Judge Charles Simms
Ky. Supreme Court rules on motion to disqualify Judge Simms from Houck murder case

Latest News

The grant was given to Community Ventures, a financial organization that helps small businesses...
Truist donates $500,000 grant to help small Kentucky business owners
Demand for electric vehicles is not what Ford expected it to be and the giant automaker is...
Ford taps brakes on Blue Oval SK battery plant
David Kennedy, 33, is charged with 15 counts of wanton endangerment after bringing a backpack...
Man who threatened to blow up downtown building held on $50,000 bond pending psych evaluation
Greta Van Fleet
Greta Van Fleet extends world tour with 2024 dates in Louisville
Construction began Friday for a $4 million expansion of Meredith-Dunn School in Louisville.
Meredith-Dunn School begins construction on $4 million campus expansion