Archdiocese of Louisville hosts event to honor teachers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The Archdiocese of Louisville honored several Catholic school teachers for their years of service Wednesday.

The Archdiocese covers 48 Catholic elementary and high schools in seven counties.

Officials say it’s important that they host the event to honor teachers and allow them to spend time with their colleagues. It also provides a feeling of community for them, which is something that keeps many teachers in the archdiocese.

“Community is the number one aspect that keeps our teachers longer in our system,” Superintendent at the Archdiocese of Louisville Catholic Schools Dr. Mary Beth Bowling said. “They feel that connection to their students that connection to the community, and they want to give back and having that sense of purpose.”

The Archdiocese says they have about 19,000 students in their district and they have seen an increase in enrollment for three years in a row.

