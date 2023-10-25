Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Bullitt Co. Sheriff’s Office issues Golden Alert for missing teen

Jaylynn Cotton.
Jaylynn Cotton.(BCSO)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKS, Ky. (WAVE) - THe Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office had issued a Golden Alert for a missing 17-year-old.

The sheriff’s office said Jaylynn Cotton was last seen on Monday around 6 a.m. on Kerr Lane in Brooks, Kentucky. She is described as a 5′5″, 180-pound, white female with black hair and piercings on her right eyebrow, right nostil and tongue. She was last seen wearing a hoodie and jogging pants.

Anyone with any information on Jaylynn Cotton’s possible location is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man identified by family after workplace death at Brown-Forman Distillery
Ashlea Nicole Hellmann, 34, a Louisville attorney, is charged with smuggling drugs into an...
Attorney charged with sneaking drugs into prison
LMPD Bomb Squad Hall of Justice
LMPD Bomb Squad working at Hall of Justice; man in custody
LMPD investigating after woman killed in hit-and-run
Judge Charles Simms
Ky. Supreme Court rules on motion to disqualify Judge Simms from Houck murder case

Latest News

The grant was given to Community Ventures, a financial organization that helps small businesses...
Truist donates $500,000 grant to help small Kentucky business owners
Demand for electric vehicles is not what Ford expected it to be and the giant automaker is...
Ford taps brakes on Blue Oval SK battery plant
David Kennedy, 33, is charged with 15 counts of wanton endangerment after bringing a backpack...
Man who threatened to blow up downtown building held on $50,000 bond pending psych evaluation
Greta Van Fleet
Greta Van Fleet extends world tour with 2024 dates in Louisville
Construction began Friday for a $4 million expansion of Meredith-Dunn School in Louisville.
Meredith-Dunn School begins construction on $4 million campus expansion