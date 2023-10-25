Bullitt Co. Sheriff’s Office issues Golden Alert for missing teen

BROOKS, Ky. (WAVE) - THe Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office had issued a Golden Alert for a missing 17-year-old.

The sheriff’s office said Jaylynn Cotton was last seen on Monday around 6 a.m. on Kerr Lane in Brooks, Kentucky. She is described as a 5′5″, 180-pound, white female with black hair and piercings on her right eyebrow, right nostil and tongue. She was last seen wearing a hoodie and jogging pants.

Anyone with any information on Jaylynn Cotton’s possible location is asked to call 911.

