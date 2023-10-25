Gov. Beshear announces over $13.8M to support pedestrian safety projects

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced more than $13.8M in funding to 14 cities and counties for pedestrian safety projects as part of his goal to build better transportation systems that improve the lives of Kentuckians.

The funding is from the federal Transportation Alternatives Program, which reimburses local governments for 80% of the cost of facilities that support non-motorized transportation in ways that improve connectivity, accessibility, safety and equity in communities.

One of the cities receiving funding includes the City of Murray. The City will receive $3,127,165 toward the 16th Street Sidewalk Extension Project. A proposed new sidewalk with curb, gutter and enclosed storm drainage system will safely connect the Murray State University and Murray Elementary School campuses to multiple neighborhoods and churches.

Murray Mayor Bob Rogers said improvement in pedestrian and motor-vehicle safety has been a major goal of city leaders.

“South 16th Street is a major artery that services schools within the Murray Independent School District, as well as students at Murray State University,” said Rogers. “There is currently no sidewalk on this portion of the roadway, and its construction will assist in safely getting students to school and home each day. We could not be more excited to receive this funding and look forward to completing the project as part of our long-term safety goals.”

