Jack Daniel’s Wicked Garden returns to Paristown

Paristown is hosting several free events for the Louisville community this Halloween weekend.
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Paristown is hosting several free events for the Louisville community this Halloween weekend.

The third annual Jack Daniel’s Wicked Garden will run from Oct. 27 through Oct. 29 with two free concerts, according to a release.

Visitors can enjoy the RADrevival Automotive Lifestyle Festival, compete in an adult costume contest, browse an Artisan Vendor Market with handcrafted items, and ride the Kroger Fresh Express trackless train. Event organizers said there will also be a “Dachshund Halloweener Derby” where wiener dogs will race in costumes.

The RADrevival Automotive Lifestyle Festival will be on Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. alongside booths and live music from the Nervous Melvin and the Mistakes.

“The 80s and 90s was kind of an eclectic area about being loud and personalization,” Eric Benson with RCR Motorsports said. “Certainly, our cars will reflect that. And hopefully, the costumes and the fun will as well.”

The Artisan Market will be open on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Organizers said free Kroger Express Trackless Train rides will be available on Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

A community Halloween party for all ages will be held at Jack Daniel’s Wicked Garden on Saturday night from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. with live music from Top Shelf, according to the release. The highlight of the evening will be an adult costume contest (participants must be at least 18 years old) with a $1,000 grand prize.

The Pup Costume Contest will be on Sunday at noon, followed by the Halloweener Derby. For more information on the wiener dog race, click or tap here.

For more information on events being held in Paristown, click or tap here.

