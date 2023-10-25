Kentucky freshman Edwards named to Julius Erving Award watchlist

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Kentucky freshman Justin Edwards was named to the preseason watchlist for the Julius Erving Award on Wednesday.

The award, given to the nation’s best small forward, is in its 10th year after being created ahead of the 2014-15 season and is named after NBA and ABA legend Julius “Dr. J” Erving.

Edwards is one of three Wildcats to be named to a preseason positional award watchlist, being joined by point guard D.J. Wagner for the Bob Cousy Award and shooting guard Antonio Reeves who is in contention for the Jerry West Award.

Edwards was also selected to the All-SEC preseason first-team last week.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.