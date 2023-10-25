Louisville downtown recovery lags behind regional neighbors in recent study

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The lunch crowd at Pokehana on West Market isn’t what it used to be. Manager Chris Lee said 30 percent of his customers don’t come downtown anymore.

“The fact that a lot of people are still working from home, they’re not in their offices, or wherever, companies have left,” Lee said, “means that a lot of that business just isn’t here anymore for us.”

Three years after the pandemic forced closures, the big downtown question remains, where are the people?

A study by the University of Toronto measures downtown activity by tracking cellphone data. Out of 66 cities listed, Louisville’s recovery ranked next to last.

“That means that in your densest areas, your areas with the most jobs,” Karen Chapple, University of Toronto School of Cities Director said, “you’re seeing perhaps quite a bit of remote work, and so the workers are not coming back.”

The study numbers are being questioned, but development strategies are already in play in Louisville to entice new businesses and the people to live and work downtown. The problem is not the people who visit, it is the people who live here.

“When people were trying to get out of their house and were bored - and where could they drive to to have a weekend trip?” Rebecca Fleischaker, Louisville Downtown Partnership Executive Director said. “We were seeing a lot of return of the baseball bats, walking down Main Street and a lot of tourism.”

“They (visitors) love our downtown,” said Jeff O’Brien, Executive Director of the Metro Economic Development Cabinet. “We talk to visitors, they have all sorts of wonderful things to say about our downtown, about our hotels, about the cleanliness of it. I think it’s just getting the locals to have confidence in downtown.”

In the University of Toronto study, Louisville’s downtown cellphone activity measured 54 percent of pre-pandemic numbers. The city trails regional neighbors Cincinnati at 64 percent and Indianapolis at 79 percent. But there are a lot of midwestern cities at the bottom of the list suggesting they have something in common.

“So, they developed on an older model, which was a central business district,” Chapple said. “And that model has turned out to be obsolescent in this time and age.”

