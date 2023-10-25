Man identified by family after workplace death at Brown-Forman Distillery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after plummeting six stories from the Brown Forman building in the California neighborhood.

The workplace accident is being called a death investigation by Louisville Metro Police.

The man’s wife identified him as 53-year-old Mark Gibson. He was a mason for Schnell Contractors which is doing brickwork on the facade at Brown Forman’s former bottling plant.

A witness called 911 at 12:45 p.m., saying Gibson fell from the top. The Louisville Fire Department said Gibson died at the scene from a head injury.

His family said he was a good man and a hard worker.

Schnell contractors did not return a phone message WAVE left them Wednesday afternoon.

Some type of safety inspection crew was examining the area after police had left.

Family members arrived throughout the afternoon in shock. They believe a supervisor made a mistake leading to Gibson’s fall. That will be part of the Kentucky Labor Cabinet’s investigation into Gibson’s death.

OSHA records show Schnell was inspected in 2021 and was not issued any citations. A Brown-Forman spokesperson said they extend their condolences to Gibson’s family.

His wife said he worked for Schnell since 1999.

Gibson leaves behind one child.

