Man killed in workplace accident at distillery

A man working at the Brown-Foreman Distillery on Dixie Highway died October 25 after falling...
A man working at the Brown-Foreman Distillery on Dixie Highway died October 25 after falling six stories.(Chris Stowe/WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A worker has died from injuries he sustained in an industrial accident at a distillery in the California neighborhood.

Just after 12:40 p.m., Louisville Fire Department crews were called to the Brown-Forman Distillery at Dixie Highway and Garland Ave.

Capt. Donovan Sims, an LFD spokesman, said firefighters were told by a witness that a man had fallen from the 6th floor of the building.

Firefighters said the man had died before they were able to provide medical aid.

Elizabeth Conway, a Brown-Forman spokesperson, said the man who died was a contractor doing work at the plant. Sims said the area of the building where the accident happened was under repair.

The name of the man has not been released.

This story will be updated.

