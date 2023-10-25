Man killed in workplace accident at distillery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A worker has died from injuries he sustained in an industrial accident at a distillery in the California neighborhood.

Just after 12:40 p.m., Louisville Fire Department crews were called to the Brown-Forman Distillery at Dixie Highway and Garland Ave.

Capt. Donovan Sims, an LFD spokesman, said firefighters were told by a witness that a man had fallen from the 6th floor of the building.

Firefighters said the man had died before they were able to provide medical aid.

Elizabeth Conway, a Brown-Forman spokesperson, said the man who died was a contractor doing work at the plant. Sims said the area of the building where the accident happened was under repair.

The name of the man has not been released.

