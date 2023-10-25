Meade County simulation demonstrates dangers of drugs

BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Students in Meade County learned first-hand what can happen during an overdose thanks to a simulation Tuesday from Baptist Health Hardin.

This simulation focuses on a student who has accidentally overdosed on fentanyl.

“It is no longer enough to tell students to say no to drugs,” Erin Priddy, Baptist Health Hardin community outreach manager said. “Our goal today is to reach them through experiential learning, and to engage them in the conversation about drug use and its potential consequences. Interactive participation has been shown to be a powerful learning tool for high school students. We appreciate the support of our community partners on this project and are hopeful that it will have positive impacts on the students who participate.”

The overdose simulation is designed to give young people a glimpse- of the real dangers of drug use.

Organizers say it’s important for students to know what can happen before they end up in a dangerous situation.

“Today’s overdose simulation served as a poignant reminder that many of the challenges our students face extend beyond the classroom,” Meade County High School principal Garrett Frank said. “We are committed to nurturing the holistic development of our students, ensuring they are equipped to make wise decisions that will positively shape their future. Together with our community partners, we continue to strive to empower our students to lead healthier, safer lives.”

“When I was in high school we were constantly educated and had assemblies on drinking and driving,” Meade County High School youth services coordinator Nicki Smith added. “They really pushed ‘make sure you have a designated driver,’ and it stuck with so many of us. it was kind of just beat in our head and we’ve got to start educating our students like they did all those years ago.”

From December 2022 through May 2023, at Baptist Health Hardin, 20% of hospital overdose patients were 18 and under. The Hospital says more than 40%of those overdoses were accidental.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.