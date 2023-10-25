Contact Troubleshooters
Newly hired deputy sets up sting to arrest pair on sex crime charges

The two men arrested thought they were communicating with girls under 16 on line, instead it was an undercover sheriff's deputy
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT
DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Deputies in Boyle County say they have arrested two men who thought they were meeting up with children to have sexual encounters.

This all came about shortly after the sheriff hired a new deputy who had experience in this line of work in another town. Within days, deputies arrested a Kentucky man and another from Indiana.

The first arrested was 47-year-old Paul Norton, 47, of Horse Cave, Ky., and the second was 61-year-old James Alpine, of Mooresville, Ind.

In both cases, a deputy pretended to be a young girl online, and deputies say the men had arranged a meeting place to have sexual encounters.

The sheriff’s office says Alpine had arranged to meet who he thought was an underaged girl at a hotel, but deputies were there to arrest him instead. We’re told Norton was planning to take who he thought was a girl back to his home with him.

“Thinks that they are actually going to meet up with a juvenile and have sexual relations with a kid. And then, surprise to them, they are greeted with a deputy sheriff and handcuffs,” said Sheriff Taylor Bottom.

Both are charged with procuring or promoting the sexual performance of a minor by electronic means. They are being held in the Boyle County Detention Center.

