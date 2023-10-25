Two shot, one arrested in Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shelbyville Police have made an arrest in a double shooting that happened Tuesday.

Chivez Johnson has been charged with assault and tampering with evidence.

Police said Johnson shot a relative in the head yesterday in Shelbyville. That man was taken to UofL Hospital for treatment.

A second shooting victim later showed up at UofL Hospital Shelbyville. Police did not say how either of them are doing.

Johnson is being held in the Shelby County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.