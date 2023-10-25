Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Where do snakes go when it gets cold in Kentucky?

Where do snakes go when it gets cold in Kentucky?
By Ben Beddoes
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - As temperatures drop outside, the place to be is inside your home when staying warm. Snakes catch on to this too.

“They’re ectotherms. They basically derive their internal body temperature from the environment. So this time of year when there’s cold nights, and cold mornings, they’re out basking, warming their bodies in the sun when they can and finding other sources of heat and so for one, they’re out and around houses because houses hold warmth,” said Dr. Stephen Richter of the Division of Natural Areas at Eastern Kentucky University.

Richter said there are four venomous snakes that are native to Kentucky, a big one being copperheads.

It can be hard to determine if the snake you are seeing is venomous.

“If you know your snakes, great. If you don’t, the best thing to do is to treat all of them as if they could be venomous. Don’t kill them, they’re important. They serve as important resources to the environment as predators and prey,” said Richter.

So what do you do if you find one in your home?

“The best thing to do is to not get near it and use some sort of stick and bucket to coax the snake into that container and then safely pick it up with a stick. Basically, don’t get within striking distance which would be depending on the size of the snake, 2 to 3 or more feet depending on the size,” Richter said.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man identified by family after workplace death at Brown-Forman Distillery
Ashlea Nicole Hellmann, 34, a Louisville attorney, is charged with smuggling drugs into an...
Attorney charged with sneaking drugs into prison
LMPD Bomb Squad Hall of Justice
LMPD Bomb Squad working at Hall of Justice; man in custody
LMPD investigating after woman killed in hit-and-run
Judge Charles Simms
Ky. Supreme Court rules on motion to disqualify Judge Simms from Houck murder case

Latest News

The grant was given to Community Ventures, a financial organization that helps small businesses...
Truist donates $500,000 grant to help small Kentucky business owners
Demand for electric vehicles is not what Ford expected it to be and the giant automaker is...
Ford taps brakes on Blue Oval SK battery plant
A few rain showers are possible on Thursday night.
FORECAST: Wet weather for the weekend, big cool down for trick-or-treaters
David Kennedy, 33, is charged with 15 counts of wanton endangerment after bringing a backpack...
Man who threatened to blow up downtown building held on $50,000 bond pending psych evaluation
Greta Van Fleet
Greta Van Fleet extends world tour with 2024 dates in Louisville