19-year-old identified as homicide victim in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the name of the 19-year-old who was shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Donovan Reese of Louisville was found shot in the 2700 block of West Kentucky Street around 3:37 p.m. Officers performed life-saving measures before EMS could take him to the hospital.

Reese later died from his injuries. No arrests have been made at this time.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502)-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.