Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

5 found shot to death at southeast North Carolina home, sheriff says

The bodies were found hours after a shooting in Lewiston, Maine — the 36th mass killing in the U.S. this year. (WTVD)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, N.C. (AP) — Five people were found fatally shot at a southeast North Carolina home early Thursday, according to the local sheriff.

Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton said deputies were called to the home off Garland Highway outside Clinton shortly before 1 a.m. for a report of a homicide and found five people dead with gunshot wounds.

Investigators don’t have any information about a suspect and don’t know how the people who were killed knew each other, Thornton said in a news release.

Authorities received a 911 call from a person who spoke to one victim around 11 p.m. and then found the bodies when they stopped by the home, Capt. Eric Pope said in a news conference. The victims are four men and one woman who range in age from their mid-30s to 80s, he said.

“This is not normal for our community. It is not normal for any community,” Pope said. “It should shock the conscience.”

The sheriff’s office did not respond with additional information, including if the homicides are being investigated as a mass killing, which the FBI defines as the shooting death of four or more people, excluding any shooters, within 24 hours.

The bodies were found hours after a shooting in Lewiston, Maine — the 36th mass killing in the U.S. this year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man identified by family after workplace death at Brown-Forman Distillery
Ashlea Nicole Hellmann, 34, a Louisville attorney, is charged with smuggling drugs into an...
Attorney charged with sneaking drugs into prison
LMPD Bomb Squad Hall of Justice
LMPD Bomb Squad working at Hall of Justice; man in custody
Judge Charles Simms
Ky. Supreme Court rules on motion to disqualify Judge Simms from Houck murder case
LMPD investigating after woman killed in hit-and-run

Latest News

A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
Authorities scour woods, water and homes on Day 2 of search for suspect in Maine mass shooting
FILE - Students return to Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., Jan. 30, 2023....
Lawyers spar over possibility of workers’ compensation for teacher who was shot by 6-year-old
Palestinians inspect the rubble of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes on the town...
Israeli army says ground forces are ‘expanding’ activities in Gaza, where internet has collapsed
People stand outside a reunification center early Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at Auburn Middle...
Volunteer youth bowling coach and ‘hero’ bar manager are among the Maine shooting victims
FILE - In this image from video released by the House Select Committee, an exhibit shows Ivanka...
Donald Trump’s testimony is set Nov. 6 in civil fraud trial as judge says daughter also must testify