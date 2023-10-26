Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Deputies searching for inmate who climbed through ceiling to escape Marion County Detention Center

Escaped Inmate Derrick Simmons
Escaped Inmate Derrick Simmons(Kentucky Online Offender Lookup)
By Ward Jolles
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Deputies in Marion County are searching for a man they say escaped the Marion County Detention Center Wednesday night.

Authorities say Derrick E. Simmons, 43, escaped while on janitorial duty at the facility.

While cleaning the tables and chairs in a multipurpose, secure recreation area, deputies say he stacked some of the chairs and climbed them up to the fenced ceiling.

Near a heater exhaust pipe, he pried open the fence gaining access to the roof and escaped. Detention center surveillance footage revealed it happened around 11:30 p.m.

Staff notified law enforcement agencies and a search involving a K-9 and an aerial drone was performed, but Simmons is still nowhere to be found.

Simmons was said to be wearing blue Dickies pants, a white t-shirt over a light gray thermal shirt and black shoes with white stripes.

Deputies say if you have seen Simmons or may know where he is, to contact your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man identified by family after workplace death at Brown-Forman Distillery
Ashlea Nicole Hellmann, 34, a Louisville attorney, is charged with smuggling drugs into an...
Attorney charged with sneaking drugs into prison
LMPD Bomb Squad Hall of Justice
LMPD Bomb Squad working at Hall of Justice; man in custody
LMPD investigating after woman killed in hit-and-run
Judge Charles Simms
Ky. Supreme Court rules on motion to disqualify Judge Simms from Houck murder case

Latest News

The grant was given to Community Ventures, a financial organization that helps small businesses...
Truist donates $500,000 grant to help small Kentucky business owners
Demand for electric vehicles is not what Ford expected it to be and the giant automaker is...
Ford taps brakes on Blue Oval SK battery plant
A few rain showers are possible on Thursday night.
FORECAST: Wet weather for the weekend, big cool down for trick-or-treaters
David Kennedy, 33, is charged with 15 counts of wanton endangerment after bringing a backpack...
Man who threatened to blow up downtown building held on $50,000 bond pending psych evaluation
Greta Van Fleet
Greta Van Fleet extends world tour with 2024 dates in Louisville