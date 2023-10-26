Deputies searching for inmate who climbed through ceiling to escape Marion County Detention Center

MARION COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Deputies in Marion County are searching for a man they say escaped the Marion County Detention Center Wednesday night.

Authorities say Derrick E. Simmons, 43, escaped while on janitorial duty at the facility.

While cleaning the tables and chairs in a multipurpose, secure recreation area, deputies say he stacked some of the chairs and climbed them up to the fenced ceiling.

Near a heater exhaust pipe, he pried open the fence gaining access to the roof and escaped. Detention center surveillance footage revealed it happened around 11:30 p.m.

Staff notified law enforcement agencies and a search involving a K-9 and an aerial drone was performed, but Simmons is still nowhere to be found.

Simmons was said to be wearing blue Dickies pants, a white t-shirt over a light gray thermal shirt and black shoes with white stripes.

Deputies say if you have seen Simmons or may know where he is, to contact your local law enforcement agency.

