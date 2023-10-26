Kentucky county unemployment data released for September 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Center for Statistics released its September 2023 Kentucky county unemployment data.

Marion, Nelson, Oldham and Shelby counties recorded some of the lowest jobless rates out of all 119 counties between September 2022 and September 2023. Those four counties each had an unemployment rate of 3.4%.

Woodford County had the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 3.2% and Magoffin County had the highest rate at 9%. Jefferson County’s unemployment rate was at 3.9%.

Click here to view the September 2023 Kentucky county unemployment rate charts.

