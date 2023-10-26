Contact Troubleshooters
Ky. Congressmen react to election of new House speaker

By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “The people’s House is back in business,” proclaimed Rep. Mike Johnson, R-Louisiana, as he held the gavel for the first time Wednesday.

Those words were echoed by Rep. Hal Rogers, R-5th District. Rogers was asked Wednesday if he believes the newly elected Speaker was the right person for the job.

“I do, and he has smoothed things over so well,” said Rep. Rogers.

As Dean of the House, the longtime Kentucky Congressman Rogers swore in Speaker Mike Johnson, after three other candidates tried and failed to take the gavel.

Kentucky’s lone Democratic representative, Morgan McGarvey, called the weeks-long wait for a new speaker “frustrating and embarrassing”.

But now, the parties agree the focus is on getting back to work.

“I want us to finish the appropriations bills to fund the government before it shuts down in the middle of November,” Rep. Rogers said.

Rep. Rogers acknowledges there is a lot of it to be done and not that much time to do it, saying that keeping the government open has to be priority number one moving forward.

“We’ve still got to deal with the Senate after we pass our bills on the House side, and that will be a major confrontation,” said Rep. Rogers.

Rep. James Comer told reporters Wednesday he feels “pretty confident that we’ll avoid a shutdown,” also showing his support for his fellow lawmaker from Louisiana on social media.

The House has until November 17 to find a way to keep the government open.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

