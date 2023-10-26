Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Ky. Supreme Court rules on motion to disqualify Judge Simms from Houck murder case

The affidavit of disqualification was filed by Houck’s attorneys Brian Butler and Michael Denbow.
By Ward Jolles
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Supreme Court has ruled on the request to dismiss Judge Charles Simms from the Brooks Houck murder case.

In a decision by Chief Justice Laurence VanMeter, he remanded the motion, meaning that it’s getting sent back down to a lesser court for consideration.

The affidavit of disqualification was filed by Houck’s attorneys Brian Butler and Michael Denbow. They claimed Judge Charles Simms III has demonstrated a bias toward Houck, who has been charged with the murder of his former girlfriend Crystal Rogers.

In Judge VanMeter’s ruling, he said before the Kentucky Supreme Court can issue a ruling on Judge Simms’ position overseeing this case, the defense should first submit a motion to Judge Simms himself asking him to recuse himself from the case.

If that happens, Judge Simms has two options:

- He can remove himself from the case, in which time a substitute judge would be appointed.

- Or, he can deny the motion and stay on it, presenting relevant facts as to why he isn’t biased.

It’s not clear yet if Houck’s attorneys plan on going down that route or not.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man identified by family after workplace death at Brown-Forman Distillery
Ashlea Nicole Hellmann, 34, a Louisville attorney, is charged with smuggling drugs into an...
Attorney charged with sneaking drugs into prison
LMPD Bomb Squad Hall of Justice
LMPD Bomb Squad working at Hall of Justice; man in custody
LMPD investigating after woman killed in hit-and-run

Latest News

The grant was given to Community Ventures, a financial organization that helps small businesses...
Truist donates $500,000 grant to help small Kentucky business owners
Demand for electric vehicles is not what Ford expected it to be and the giant automaker is...
Ford taps brakes on Blue Oval SK battery plant
A few rain showers are possible on Thursday night.
FORECAST: Wet weather for the weekend, big cool down for trick-or-treaters
David Kennedy, 33, is charged with 15 counts of wanton endangerment after bringing a backpack...
Man who threatened to blow up downtown building held on $50,000 bond pending psych evaluation
Greta Van Fleet
Greta Van Fleet extends world tour with 2024 dates in Louisville