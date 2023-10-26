Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD Bomb Squad working at Hall of Justice; man in custody

Louisville Metro police officers closed surrounding streets to traffic and the public.
By Natalia Martinez and WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Everyone was evacuated from the Hall of Justice on Thursday as the LMPD Bomb Squad worked in the building.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said David Kennedy, 33, from Louisville entered the corner entrance at 6th and Jefferson just before noon. He was wearing a backpack and reportedly told those at security that he had enough explosives to blow up the building.

According to the arrest report, Kennedy walked into the building with a backpack in his right hand and a lighter in his left and began trying to light something on fire. That’s when deputies confronted him telling him to put the fire out.

After being instructed to put the backpack down, Kennedy threw the bag and lighter to the ground and approached the deputies. As they attempted to get Kennedy to the ground, they tased him in the left leg’s thigh muscle.

Deputies pepper sprayed Kennedy and then arrested him. The suspect has been taken to a hospital and will stay in custody.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said there were no explosives found.

Kennedy is facing several charges, including assault, resisting arrest and 15 counts of wanton endangerment.

Kennedy was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital to be psychologically evaluated, the Sheriff’s Office said. Once released from their care, deputies will take him into custody.

