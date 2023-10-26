Officials confirm all hazardous materials removed from Applegate Lane home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Neighbors of a house with hazardous chemicals in Louisville’s Highview neighborhood can breath easy.

All of those materials have now been removed from the house at 6213 Applegate Lane.

Mayor Greenberg and the Environmental Protection Agency said they have finished the cleanup.

Louisville Metro police first found the materials, including mercury and explosive chemicals, inside the house and a neighboring property back in July.

Now all of those chemicals and debris from the sites have been processed.

Everything that poses a risk of an explosion or fire should be removed from the site by the end of Saturday.

There will still be some road closures in the future because the EPA needs to break up the foundation and bring in soil to get some grass growing. However, people living nearby should be able to resume their normal lives.

.@LouisvilleMayor says all chemicals have been removed from the house being torn down on Applegate Lane. pic.twitter.com/oF1KpeknhA — Sean Baute (@seanbaute) October 26, 2023

Officials said this would be the final update on the cleanup efforts. Watch the WAVE Now stream here:

