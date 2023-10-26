Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

National Guard soldiers who served on US border honored at Frankfort ceremony

750 Ky National Guard men and women were deployed for various missions since 2020 to assist on...
750 Ky National Guard men and women were deployed for various missions since 2020 to assist on the southwestern border.(PHIL PENDLETON)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Members of the Kentucky National Guard who served on the southwestern border with Mexico were honored at the State Capitol on Thursday.

Governor Andy Beshear was on hand to recognize the men and women.

It was a welcome-back ceremony honoring the guard who had served on various deployments since 2020. The men and women assisted the Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection security missions.

More than 750 soldiers were on those missions. They were made up of the 149th Maneuver Brigade, 75th Troop Command, and the 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade.

They took part in security and aviation missions and enhanced support to border security operations to ensure that Customers and Border Protection Agents were able to conduct their law enforcement work more efficiently.

“The battalion supported five border patrol stations, enhancing the border patrol’s ability to intervene in more than 572,000 illegal border crossings,” Beshear said during the half-hour-long ceremony in the Capitol rotunda.

Beshear also said the guard was instrumental in curbing the flow of illegal drugs over the border.

Beshear said in his almost four years of serving as Governor he said he has probably called out the National Guard more than any other governor, from pandemic-related missions to helping hurricane and flood victims in western and eastern Kentucky.

Attorney General and Republican candidate for governor Daniel Cameron released the following statement in response to today’s event:

“I applaud members of our National Guard for their service. It’s inappropriate for the Governor to use them for a photo opportunity this close to an election. I’ve actually taken action to stop the disastrous border policies brought about by President Biden’s failed leadership. Andy Beshear has never stood up to President Biden and never will.” – Daniel Cameron

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man identified by family after workplace death at Brown-Forman Distillery
Ashlea Nicole Hellmann, 34, a Louisville attorney, is charged with smuggling drugs into an...
Attorney charged with sneaking drugs into prison
LMPD Bomb Squad Hall of Justice
LMPD Bomb Squad working at Hall of Justice; man in custody
LMPD investigating after woman killed in hit-and-run
Judge Charles Simms
Ky. Supreme Court rules on motion to disqualify Judge Simms from Houck murder case

Latest News

The grant was given to Community Ventures, a financial organization that helps small businesses...
Truist donates $500,000 grant to help small Kentucky business owners
Demand for electric vehicles is not what Ford expected it to be and the giant automaker is...
Ford taps brakes on Blue Oval SK battery plant
A few rain showers are possible on Thursday night.
FORECAST: Wet weather for the weekend, big cool down for trick-or-treaters
David Kennedy, 33, is charged with 15 counts of wanton endangerment after bringing a backpack...
Man who threatened to blow up downtown building held on $50,000 bond pending psych evaluation
Greta Van Fleet
Greta Van Fleet extends world tour with 2024 dates in Louisville