NBC’s ‘TODAY’ visits Eastern Kentucky one year after historic flooding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It has been one year since historic flooding killed 40 people and wiped away homes, businesses and schools in Eastern Kentucky.

NBC’s Cynthia McFadden and actress Jennifer Garner visited Perry County after the floodwaters receded. Garner is an ambassador for Save the Children.

The duo toured Robinson Elementary, which was a muddy mess. The school has since been demolished. Buckhorn School was also damaged. Buckhorn and Robinson students are now sharing an old school building in Perry County until they move into permanent buildings.

McFadden and Garner returned to Eastern Kentucky this week to shine a light on the community’s resilience and surprise students with gifts.

Save the Children and Scholastics gifted students with free books. Scholastics also pledged 5,000 books to each school to rebuild their libraries when they move into permanent buildings. Those gifts were presented to students and staff live on Today.

“These kids are going to make it. They just need a little help,” McFadden told WAVE News.

Garner agreed. “They just need a little help. It’s ok to need a little help and it’s our job as society to do what we can, where we can, when we can.”

They said it was important for them to bring positivity to the kids who lost so much in the floods.

“A lot of us were displaced,” Robinson Principal James Fugate said. “We had over 70 students in Robinson Elementary alone who were displaced. They lost their homes, lost their school homes as well.”

Fugate’s home was also damaged. His family was recently able to move back.

Antionett Vermillion, Robinson Elementary’s librarian, said the book donation will go a long way. She said the library in their former building made a big impact on the kids.

“It went from a huge library, massive library where kids could come in and pick a spot and do wherever they wanted to do; work on Legos, do STEM,” she said. “Now it’s me pushing a cart, going room to room on a daily basis.”

Garner and McFadden said they plan to continue working with schools in rural communities, bringing books to children who need them.

