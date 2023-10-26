New swim school opens in St. Matthews

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you’re looking for a place for your child to take swim lessons, a brand new school in St. Matthews opened Thursday.

Goldfish Swim School had its ribbon cutting Thursday morning, opening on Westport Road right next to the St. Matthews Target. It’s an indoor facility dedicated to teaching classes for ages four months to 12 years old.

In addition to lessons, Goldfish has activities like Jump Start Clinics and their competitive team called Swim Force.

“There should be no barrier to access for swim lessons,” Goldfish Swim School owner Theresa Carnes said. “Drownings are the number one cause of death for ages four or younger. The American Associations recommends your child…if they can learn how to walk and crawl, they can learn how to swim.”

Tuition prices range around $110. You can register online.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.