All-clear given, juvenile arrested after bomb threat against Kentucky high school

A bomb threat was made this morning.(WVVA)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - The all-clear has been given, and a suspect is in custody after multiple police agencies investigated a bomb threat that was made against South Laurel High School Thursday morning.

London Police informed us that, as a precaution, both the high school and middle school were evacuated after the threat was made.

Police say a bomb detection K-9 was brought in from KSP to check the scene. We’re told authorities determined that there was no threat.

However, police say a juvenile suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the situation, and charges are pending.

Both schools were set to reopen shortly.

