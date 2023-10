SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Beginning Halloween night, southbound I-65 will be temporarily reduced to a single lane from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. between S.R. 311 and S.R. 60 near Sellersburg.

The lane closures are for road sensor installation.

All work is weather dependent and the schedule is subject to change.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.