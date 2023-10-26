Contact Troubleshooters
Spencer County Sheriff’s Office warns residents about phone scam

(WHSV)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT
TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office will never contact you by phone and ask you to send money via electronic means. That’s the warning that the SCSO and Sheriff Scott Herndon are issuing after a string of scam phone calls over the past three weeks. They say that someone has been calling people, spoofing the number of the SCSO to make it appear as though the sheriff’s office is the one calling.

SCSO said that, unfortunately, several members of the community have fallen victim to the scam and have lost thousands of dollars.

“We have had three individuals send money in the last two weeks for a total of $22,500.00,” Lieutenant Myra Minton said. “As far as calls yesterday we had 14 calls into the office alone about this. Daily for the last week it has been about four or five that people call here to ask about.”

Herndon said that, if you receive such a call, never provide personal information or send money electronically. The SCSO will either serve you in person or send a certified letter via the USPS.

If you have any questions, the SCSO can be reached by phone at 502-477-3200.

