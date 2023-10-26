Striking workers clean up around waterfront

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cleaning units at Ford’s Kentucky Truck Plant couldn’t go to work during the strike, but they still found a way to give back.

Workers came together at the waterfront to do some cleanup while on strike duty.

“We were thinking what can we do to give back into the community,” UAW Local 862 President Todd Dunn said. “And we had a great opportunity today.”

If the contract is approved, local Ford workers could head back to work as soon as Monday.

