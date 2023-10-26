Tentative agreement reached between Ford, UAW

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ford announced they have come to a tentative agreement with the UAW Wednesday, which could end a 40-day strike.

In a video update, UAW President Shawn Fain broke down the terms of the agreement.

The wage increase is at 25%. With cost of living adjustments, workers can expect the top wage rate to increase by over 30% to about $40 an hour. Ford workers will receive an immediate 11% wage increase when the contract is ratified.

The union won back the 2009 cost of living adjustments and eliminated wage tiers as well. They also added to their pension multiplier and won the right to strike over plant closures.

Juan Terry, a bargaining committee representative at the Kentucky Truck Plant, said it’s exciting to see the progress union members have made.

”We’ve waited long enough,” Terry said. “There’s a lot of workers that have not had their fair share inside of Ford Motor Company. So for them to actually have their opportunity and their day to get what they are worth, I’m ecstatic about it. I can’t use a better word than ecstatic about making sure that we end wages in tiers and bring everybody to the same playing field. We’re all doing the exact same work, so we should make the exact equal pay.”

Ford workers are now being asked to go back to work while this agreement is being ratified in order to put pressure on Stellantis and GM.

In a statement, Ford said they are focused on restarting their Kentucky Truck Plant, Michigan Assembly Plant and Chicago Assembly Plant. That would mean calling around 20,000 Ford employees back to work.

“I feel that our bargaining committee team has done a great job at the table with Ford and do what’s best for the membership,” Terry said. “So I look forward to seeing what they bring to the table and if our membership agrees to it as well or not.”

The UAW National Ford Council will travel to Detroit on Sunday to review the agreement and vote on whether to send it to the membership. From there, the contract highlights will be released to the members online. There will be a Facebook Live to get into the details that night, and the UAW members will make the final vote.

