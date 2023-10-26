Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Thousands of Kentucky and Indiana students learn about future careers through Junior Achievement

Thousands of middle and high school students from Kentucky and Indiana got the chance this week...
Thousands of middle and high school students from Kentucky and Indiana got the chance this week to learn about potential career opportunities in the area.(WAVE)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thousands of middle and high school students from Kentucky and Indiana got the chance this week to learn about potential career opportunities in the area.

Junior Achievement Kentuckiana partnered with local schools and businesses for a three-day event at the Kentucky Expo Center for eighth, ninth and 12th grade students.

The event kicked off Wednesday and runs through Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., giving students a chance to learn from 70 different vendors about potential future careers in the area.

Usually, it’s an event limited to eighth and ninth grade students, but this year, JA is doing something a little different.

“This year we added on high school,” Junior Achievement Kentuckiana President Jennifer Helgeson said. “So they’re coming through with the opportunity to network with industries they may be interested in, but also apply for internships but also look at actual employment opportunities.”

Before the event, JA officials say students took a career assessment quiz to show where their strengths and interests may lie to help them better find which industries to talk to.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man identified by family after workplace death at Brown-Forman Distillery
Ashlea Nicole Hellmann, 34, a Louisville attorney, is charged with smuggling drugs into an...
Attorney charged with sneaking drugs into prison
LMPD Bomb Squad Hall of Justice
LMPD Bomb Squad working at Hall of Justice; man in custody
LMPD investigating after woman killed in hit-and-run
Judge Charles Simms
Ky. Supreme Court rules on motion to disqualify Judge Simms from Houck murder case

Latest News

The grant was given to Community Ventures, a financial organization that helps small businesses...
Truist donates $500,000 grant to help small Kentucky business owners
Demand for electric vehicles is not what Ford expected it to be and the giant automaker is...
Ford taps brakes on Blue Oval SK battery plant
David Kennedy, 33, is charged with 15 counts of wanton endangerment after bringing a backpack...
Man who threatened to blow up downtown building held on $50,000 bond pending psych evaluation
Greta Van Fleet
Greta Van Fleet extends world tour with 2024 dates in Louisville
Construction began Friday for a $4 million expansion of Meredith-Dunn School in Louisville.
Meredith-Dunn School begins construction on $4 million campus expansion