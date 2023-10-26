Contact Troubleshooters
Union workers and leadership react positively to tentative contract with Ford

Workers on Thursday were already trickling back in to prepare Kentucky Truck Plant for resumption of operations.
By David Mattingly
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Kentucky Truck Plant (KTP) workers are preparing to get back on the production line after Ford reached a tentative deal with the union.

Workers on Thursday were already trickling back in to prepare KTP to resume operations.

Calling a strike at shutdown Ford’s $25 billion operation. Union leadership believes Louisville workers made a difference.

“Yes, 1000%. It had a lot to do with putting that extra leverage on that bar,” said Todd Dunn, president of UAW Local 862.

Dunn told reporters he will soon attend meetings on the details of the agreement followed by a leadership vote. November 12 has been set as the tentative date for UAW Local 862 to vote on the new contract.

Workers are taking news of the agreement with excitement and relief.

“Oh Lord here it goes. Nobody would believe it,” KTP worker Adam Hoback said. “Everybody I talk to would say I can’t believe I’m standing in my shoes right now. As moving forward, I do believe it really brought everybody together.”

“I promise you,” Dunn said, “I wholeheartedly feel, when workers go back in that plant they’re going to be more empowered, more engaged, have more solidarity , we’re going to get more accomplished and hold each other accountable.”

