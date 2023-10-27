Brice Rhodes won’t face death penalty in triple murder trial

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man arrested for the gruesome deaths of two teams and a man in 2016 won’t be facing the death penalty.

Brice Rhodes was arrested in 2016 for the deaths of Maurice Gordon and Larry Ordway in Louisville. The teens were stabbed to death and then set on fire.

Rhodes was also charged with the killing Christopher Jones a few weeks prior.

Although it was ruled that Rhodes was competent to stand trial, on Friday, a judge said he won’t face the death penalty for his triple murder trial.

The judge said Rhodes was found to be “intellectually disabled and has suffered from a serious mental illness for almost all of his life.”

That means the harshest sentence that Rhodes will now face is life without parole.

Jury selection for the trial is expected to begin on Dec. 11 and the trial will begin shortly after.

