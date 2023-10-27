Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Father says he left Maine bar 10 minutes before mass shooting; his son was killed

Arthur 'Arty' Strout was playing pool at Schemengees Bar and Grill Wednesday night. He was one...
Arthur 'Arty' Strout was playing pool at Schemengees Bar and Grill Wednesday night. He was one of eight people killed at the restaurant.
By Tammy Mutasa, WBZ via CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISTON, Maine (WBZ) – As police search for the mass shooter who killed 18 people in Maine, families who lost loved ones are shattered in anguish.

Since Arthur Barnard left his oldest son Arthur “Arty” Strout playing pool at Schemengees Bar and Grill Wednesday night, he’s been heartbroken.

“The crazy part is just being with him just before it happened – minutes, I mean 10 minutes before it happened,” Barnard said.

For 17 hours, the family didn’t know if the father of five made it out alive after a gunman opened fire during his rampage.

First, they were told Strout was at the hospital, but he wasn’t.

“Just knowing that I was there and that few minutes and then thinking, you know, in the end, he was by himself, you know, no family. It kills you,” Barnard said.

Strout was one of eight people killed at the restaurant.

Another victim was the beloved manager Joseph Walker, the son of Auburn City Councilor Leroy Walker. The 56-year-old man died trying to stop the attacker.

“(He) picked up a butcher knife and went after the gunman to try to stop him from killing other people and that’s when he shot my son to death,” Leroy Walker said.

The hours have also been agonizing for the family of 23-year-old Justin Karcher, who was shot four times while playing pool. Now, he’s at Central Maine Medical Center on live support in the ICU.

Many loved ones have been left processing what they’ve lost in a horrific tragedy and are praying for some accountability.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man identified by family after workplace death at Brown-Forman Distillery
Ashlea Nicole Hellmann, 34, a Louisville attorney, is charged with smuggling drugs into an...
Attorney charged with sneaking drugs into prison
LMPD Bomb Squad Hall of Justice
LMPD Bomb Squad working at Hall of Justice; man in custody
LMPD investigating after woman killed in hit-and-run
Judge Charles Simms
Ky. Supreme Court rules on motion to disqualify Judge Simms from Houck murder case

Latest News

Richard Moll arrives at the eighth annual TV Land Awards on Saturday April 17, 2010, in Los...
Richard Moll, who found fame as a bailiff on the original sitcom ‘Night Court,’ dies at 80
Kentucky officials say a 37-year-old man has died after accidentally stabbing himself in the...
Man dies after being accidentally stabbed with hunting knife, officials say
A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
Maine officials lift shelter-in-place order as search for mass shooting suspect continues
Former LMPD Officer keeping state law enforcement certification
Officer fired for death of Breonna Taylor cleared after on-duty traffic collision
In this courtroom sketch, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried testifies during his trial in Manhattan...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried acknowledges in court that customers were hurt but denies fraud