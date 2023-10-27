Contact Troubleshooters
Ford taps brakes on Blue Oval SK battery plant

Demand for electric vehicles is not what Ford expected it to be and the giant automaker is scaling back plans at the massive battery facility in Hardin County.(WAVE)
By David Mattingly
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Demand for electric vehicles is not what Ford expected it to be and the giant automaker is scaling back plans at the massive battery facility in Hardin County.

The decision was mentioned briefly in a 3rd quarter conference call Thursday with top Ford executives.

“We are also slowing down several investments,” John Lawler, Ford Chief Financial Officer said, “including making a decision with SK, to delay the second BlueOval SKJV battery plant in Kentucky.”

Ford confirmed the first battery plant, Kentucky One, remains on schedule due to begin operations in 2025.

“We’ll continue building Kentucky 2 to ensure the construction site is safe,” Mallory Cooke of BlueOval SK external communications said Friday. “Our ultimate goals have not changed, but the time to reach those goals has been revised.”  Governor Andy Beshear commented on social media Friday. The BlueOval project and its 5,000 jobs figure heavily in his economic record as the Democratic governor runs for re-election.

“Don’t let the politics cloud the facts,” Beshear said. “Economic development is not partisan. This is our game changing investment. Folks, it is still on, and it is breaking in so many other employers, so many other jobs.”

The comments were in response to a social media post by Republican candidate, Attorney General Daniel Cameron who said, “We aren’t becoming the battery capital of the world. We are becoming the failed promises capital of the world.”

