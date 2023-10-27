Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Wet weather for the weekend, big cool down for trick-or-treaters

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Jessica Dobson with your forecast.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Scattered showers and mild temperatures overnight into early Saturday
  • Cooler Saturday with a decent break from the rain
  • Sunday won’t be nearly as dry with higher chances of more widespread showers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Additional rounds of scattered showers will move in tonight as a cold front arrives. Temperatures will be in the 60s as we move through the overnight.

Scattered showers will continue early Saturday morning but there will be a break in the activity during the afternoon. Highs on Saturday will be in the 60s early in the day with a slow temperature drop in the afternoon.

Widespread rain arrives Saturday night into Sunday morning. Heavier pockets of rain and some downpours will be embedded with this. Lows will stay steady in the low 60s.

Some breaks in the rain are possible Sunday afternoon, but we’ll see rain chances skyrocket once again by Sunday evening as the cooler air finally makes it push into our area. Highs on Sunday will be in the 60s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

