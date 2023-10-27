Greta Van Fleet extends world tour with 2024 dates in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Grammy-winning rock band Greta Van Fleet announced their Starcatcher World Tour is extended, adding 12 new dates throughout the United States in 2024.

The band is scheduled to perform in Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center on Thursday, May 16. Starcatcher World Tour supports the band’s critically acclaimed album Starcatcher, which was released July 21, the release said.

Tickets went on sale to the public on Friday, Oct. 27. To buy a ticket, click or tap here.

