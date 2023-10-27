Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Instant ramen Cup Noodles will be microwavable, changing from foam to paper cup

For the first time in 50 years, Nissin Foods USA says its Cup Noodles will get new packaging.
For the first time in 50 years, Nissin Foods USA says its Cup Noodles will get new packaging.(Nissin Foods USA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Your favorite instant ramen Cup Noodles is going green.

For the first time in 50 years, Nissin Foods USA says its Cup Noodles will get new packaging.

Starting next year, the cups will no longer be made from Styrofoam.

They will be made from paper, which is more environmentally friendly.

The change also means the ramen can be cooked in the microwave, which eliminates the need for boiling water.

Don’t worry, Cup Noodles’ recognizable logo and packaging won’t change. But the plastic wrap around the cups will also be switched out for sleeves made from recycled paper.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man identified by family after workplace death at Brown-Forman Distillery
Ashlea Nicole Hellmann, 34, a Louisville attorney, is charged with smuggling drugs into an...
Attorney charged with sneaking drugs into prison
LMPD Bomb Squad Hall of Justice
LMPD Bomb Squad working at Hall of Justice; man in custody
LMPD investigating after woman killed in hit-and-run
Judge Charles Simms
Ky. Supreme Court rules on motion to disqualify Judge Simms from Houck murder case

Latest News

In this courtroom sketch, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried testifies during his trial in Manhattan...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried acknowledges in court that customers were hurt but denies fraud
(LEFT) Shameka Parrish-Wright (RIGHT) Gibran Crook
Meet the candidates for Metro Council District 3
FILE - Doses of the anti-viral drug Paxlovid are displayed in New York, Aug. 1, 2022. The...
COVID-19 treatments to enter the market with a hefty price tag
Dean Phillips stepped off of his campaign bus at the New Hampshire Statehouse where he filed a...
Rep. Dean Phillips announces primary challenge to Biden. He says Democrats need to focus on future
A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
Maine officials lift shelter-in-place order as search for mass shooting suspect continues