Lawmakers form committee to address Indiana’s high hospital costs
By Brady Williams
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana’s hospital costs are, on average, higher than most states in the country. To address this, Indiana state representatives have formed a task force to explore ideas to lower consumer prices.

Representative for Indiana District 76 Wendy McNamara spoke with 14 News and said the issue isn’t new.

“We’ve been dealing with this issue over the last ten years of my legislative career,” she said.

In the past, she said lawmakers have worked to at least make prices less shocking.

“We have over the past few years done truth of advertising,” she explained. “Making sure doctors and hospitals are posting what the costs are going to be so that the consumer’s not hit with a hidden charge.”

As representatives form a task force to address the issue yet again, she said one thing she’d like to see is a change to insurance policies.

She said many hospitals are bogged down by insurance appeals, over 90% of which end up getting approved.

“You’ve got to ask yourself, ‘Why are 92% of these insurance requests being denied in the first place if they’re going to be approved on the second go-around?’” she said.

She also said she wants to see more competition among hospitals.

“There are certain hospitals purchasing up more and more hospitals throughout the state, so there’s a lack of competition,” she said.

The committee’s final meeting will be November 13, and they plan to have legislative recommendations late next year.

14 News reached out to representatives Jim Tomes and Ryan Hatfield for comment on the issue. Tomes declined, while Hatfield’s spokesperson said he would not be taking any interviews until November.

