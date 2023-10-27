LMPD investigating after woman killed in hit-and-run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run on West Broadway Thursday evening.

Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian who had been hit by a car in the 1400 block of West Broadway around 8:30 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Matthew Sanders said.

When officers arrived, they found a woman in the street who appeared to have been hit by a vehicle. Officials said EMS pronounced the woman dead when they arrived.

LMPD believes the woman was crossing Broadway when she was hit and that the driver fled from the area.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502)-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

