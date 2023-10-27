Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD investigating after woman killed in hit-and-run

(AP)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run on West Broadway Thursday evening.

Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian who had been hit by a car in the 1400 block of West Broadway around 8:30 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Matthew Sanders said.

When officers arrived, they found a woman in the street who appeared to have been hit by a vehicle. Officials said EMS pronounced the woman dead when they arrived.

LMPD believes the woman was crossing Broadway when she was hit and that the driver fled from the area.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502)-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man identified by family after workplace death at Brown-Forman Distillery
Ashlea Nicole Hellmann, 34, a Louisville attorney, is charged with smuggling drugs into an...
Attorney charged with sneaking drugs into prison
LMPD Bomb Squad Hall of Justice
LMPD Bomb Squad working at Hall of Justice; man in custody
Judge Charles Simms
Ky. Supreme Court rules on motion to disqualify Judge Simms from Houck murder case

Latest News

The grant was given to Community Ventures, a financial organization that helps small businesses...
Truist donates $500,000 grant to help small Kentucky business owners
Demand for electric vehicles is not what Ford expected it to be and the giant automaker is...
Ford taps brakes on Blue Oval SK battery plant
A few rain showers are possible on Thursday night.
FORECAST: Wet weather for the weekend, big cool down for trick-or-treaters
David Kennedy, 33, is charged with 15 counts of wanton endangerment after bringing a backpack...
Man who threatened to blow up downtown building held on $50,000 bond pending psych evaluation
Greta Van Fleet
Greta Van Fleet extends world tour with 2024 dates in Louisville