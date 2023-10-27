Man who threatened to blow up downtown building held on $50,000 bond pending psych evaluation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - David Kennedy, 33, is charged with 15 counts of wanton endangerment, accused of telling officers he had enough explosives to blow up an entire building.

According to an arrest report, Kennedy walked into the Hall of Justice in downtown Louisville with a backpack in his right hand and a lighter in his left. He allegedly began trying to light something on fire.

After refusing to put the lighter down, deputies tased him, pepper sprayed him and then arrested him.

In Kennedy’s arraignment Friday, a judge upheld his $50,000 cash bond and encouraged him to undergo mental health treatment.

According to police, no explosives were found in Kennedy’s possession upon his arrest.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.