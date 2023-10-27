Norton Children’s Hospital raffle benefits the Transport Team

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -This year, the money raised from the Norton Children’s Hospital Home and BMW Raffle will benefit the Just for Kids Transport Team of the hospital.

The Transport Team began as an ambulance service for newborns in 1978. Last year, it transported nearly 3,000 children either by ambulance, helicopter, or plane from one facility to another.

5-year-old Stella Paul is one of those kids. She already knows how precious life is.

“Well, I had to change my heart when I was a baby,” Stella said. But today, she says her heart is fine.

When Stella was just a month and a half at home, two days after Christmas, her parents realized something was wrong.

They started taking her to Norton Children’s Hospital downtown, but she went into cardiac and respiratory arrest.

”We diverted to women and children’s because we just weren’t going to make it,” Stella’s mother, Mari-Elise Paul, said.

Once there, medical crews revived Stella, then stabilized her to transport her downtown, in one of Norton Children’s Hospital’s five ambulances.

“It’s a mobile ICU,” Director of Transport Services and EMS Pennie Crady said. “So, we can bring the intensive care unit to the patient wherever they’re in need.”

Inside, it’s everything needed to keep a child alive, including oxygen, a heart rate monitor, and a ventilator. But not in a sterile environment. There are bright colors.

”We want to make this as less scary of transport as possible by providing colors and things that they need, they’re comfortable with,” Crady said.

For Stella’s parents, the ride was terrifying.

“They were pumping the bag to help her breathe,” Mari-Elise remembered. “Help her heartbeat. And we were looking at the box with the numbers and her stats and they were dropping and dropping and dropping.”

Stella’s father, Bruce Paul, said it’s something he thinks about every time he sees an ambulance now.

”I remember thinking I will never, ever, ever, ever, ever not stop and get out of the way out of an ambulance again because you just never know what’s going on inside,” he said.

Stella had another cardiac arrest once at Norton Children’s Hospital downtown and was placed on life support.

She was in the hospital for 230 days and got a heart transplant.

”Without the transport team there would be no Stella today,” Mari-Elise said. “She wouldn’t have survived, she wouldn’t have made it. We couldn’t get her there.”

Many of the patients transferred are some of the smallest. That’s why the transport units are equipped with tiny blood pressure cuffs and devices that will keep the patient safe in motion.

On board is a nurse and a respiratory therapist helping to bring fragile children from one medical facility to another.

Like Stella’s, they are always hoping for happy endings.

”They’re just angels on wheels just going around collecting kids, bringing them to safety,” Bruce said.

