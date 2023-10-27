Officer fired for death of Breonna Taylor cleared after on-duty traffic collision

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who was fired from the Louisville Police Department for firing the shot that killed Breonna Taylor was involved in a crash and brief standoff with residents in Carroll County.

Deputy Myles Cosgrove is the former LMPD officer who fired 16 rounds into Breonna Taylor’s apartment during a police raid back in 2020. One of those rounds killed her.

He was fired from LMPD afterward but was later hired as a deputy in Carroll County, a hiring decision that sparked controversy.

According to a memo obtained from Carroll County Sheriff Ryan Gosser, this latest incident happened in Carroll County on Oct. 16 on Happy Hollow Lane in Worthville.

The memo says Deputy Cosgrove attempted to make a traffic stop of a man named William Short, while Short was being investigated for a report of a stolen trailer.

It’s not clear from the memo why the collision happened.

After the collision, Cosgrove got out of his vehicle and took a “defensive position” behind his cruiser. The memo says he did this because Short and several other residents in the area approached him and shouted threats.

“Deputy Cosgrove felt that his well-being was in danger due to the number of people threatening and moving towards him,” Sheriff Gosser says in the memo.

The memo goes on to say that Gosser reviewed the report filed by the Carrollton Police Department, and he spoke to the Kentucky State Police, the agency investigating Short.

Gosser said he determined that Deputy Cosgrove “followed all agency policies and procedures and handled the situation professionally.”

WAVE News also requested footage of the incident and other details from the investigation, but so far the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has only provided a brief memo. The Sheriff’s Office has not said why the other requested information was not provided.

