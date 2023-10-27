Contact Troubleshooters
A sneak peek inside this year’s Norton Children’s Hospital Raffle Home
By Shannon Cogan
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
PROSPECT, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s that time of year. Time to buy a $100 ticket for a chance to win a brand-new house valued at over $800,000 and at the same time benefit Norton Children’s Hospital.

The home, which located in Norton Commons, was built by the owner of the Ramage Company, David Ramage.

“I toured a house with a very similar floor plan in East Beach, Virginia,” Ramage said. Ramage decided to recreate that house for this year’s Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle. This is the eleventh house the father of two has built for the raffle to benefit Norton Children’s Hospital. “One of the key features of the plan is the kitchen is in the front of the house, so it engages the sidewalk from the front,” Ramage explains.

In the kitchen, there’s a large window right over the sink. Ramage Company designer, Amanda Stubblefield, said she chose two dark colors for a more masculine look.

“I wanted something warm. And I wanted to use walnut. I’m obsessed with it now,” Stubblefield said. “I knew I wanted to do something moody and with black and it just felt like the perfect marriage.” Stubblefield added touches like a brass pub bar under the 9-foot-long island. The appliances are by GE Café. The oven has six burners and a griddle. The kitchen is open to the living area with engineered hardwood floors in walnut. The home feels huge because the ceiling is a 19-foot vault with beautiful wood beams.

“It has a chimney that goes all the way up to the 19-foot vault,” Ramage explains. The sliding doors lead to the outdoor space. The room also opens to the dining area.

Also on the first floor is a home office with tons of storage. Even the powder room is special with the wood veneer wallpaper.

The primary suite is also on the first floor and down a hallway making it more secluded. The room is painted in a light linen color and has paneling on the walls plus a huge window that brings the outdoors, inside.

The connected bath is light and airy with double sinks. There’s also a huge walk-in closet.

The house is 2,500 square feet. On the second floor is another full bath, and two more rooms that can be a bedroom, or a hangout space that leads out to a large balcony. “This will have some great views of the neighborhood. One of the pools is over there,” Ramage explained as he pointed nearby. “The way the land rolls, this makes for some really amazing sunsets at night.”

The home also has an unfinished basement.

All the furniture in the house is from Century Furniture, but it doesn’t come with the house.

But you can see the house, which is located at 6007 Passionflower Drive in Prospect, in person during their open houses Saturdays and Sundays through November 12.

The winning ticket will be chosen at the Snow Ball on November 18.

To get a ticket, click here.

